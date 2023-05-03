Republican senators walk from Oregon Capitol, as vote on contentious abortion bill nears

Oregon Republicans have become quite skilled at exploiting arcane sections of the state’s statutes and constitution to slow the legislative process to a snail’s pace.

It’s worked before. Now, they are trying it again.

On Wednesday, Republicans signaled their ongoing displeasure with bills Democrats are prioritizing this year by walking away from the Capitol, denying the Senate the 20-member quorum necessary to conduct business.

“Colleagues, a quorum is not present for the proceedings of the Senate,” said Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, after Democrats had the chamber’s sergeant at arms search the Capitol for missing lawmakers.

On one level, the latest maneuver is surprising. Voters last year approved a statewide ballot measure that ensures stiff penalties if the minority party participates in a walkout. If any lawmaker receives 10 or more unexcused absences in the session, they cannot run for reelection.

But some Republican senators have insisted for months they were willing to test the new law if Democrats pressed forward with an agenda they could not support. That conflict came to a head in recent weeks as Democrats advanced bills creating new gun regulations and adding protections for abortion and gender-affirming care.

“We’ve got some really hyper-partisan bills coming out right now. Bills I don’t think are a true reflection of what Oregonians are asking for,” Sen. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, said last week. “I don’t think these are things that have been campaigned on. My level of frustration is high.”

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber, D-Beaverton, said Wednesday it is “no coincidence that Republicans are employing these embarrassing antics as the Senate is about to vote on bills that protect reproductive health freedom and establish common sense gun safety laws.”

“By walking out today,” she said, “Senate Republicans are abandoning all who believe in our democracy, particularly the voters who sent them to Salem to vote on their behalf.”

If Republicans are adamant about staying away from the Capitol, the question becomes how long they hold out. Six GOP lawmakers were listed as excused on Wednesday. Two Republicans, Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and Sen. Dick Anderson, R-Lincoln City, were in attendance. Five senators were marked unexcused.

Republicans have demonstrated that poring through the state’s constitution and statutes can prove fruitful.

For example, the state constitution requires, before final passage of a bill, that the measure be read in full. For years, lawmakers skipped that requirement and only read the bill’s title. Waiving the rule, however, requires a two-thirds vote, which means votes from both sides of the political aisle.

In 2019, Republicans stopped voting to waive that rule and reading bills in full became the new normal until voters tried to make that more challenging.

This time, however, Republicans are halting the Senate by relying on a statute that says each law must be “written in a manner that results in a score of at least 60 on the Flesch readability test.” Basically, Republicans are trying to make the case that every bill needs to be plainly worded and have a bill summary that could be understood by someone who reads at an eighth grade reading level or below.

“Laws are to be plainly written and easy to understand. When the majority of bill summaries written demand a post-graduate degree to understand what the bills do, we disenfranchise Oregonians across the state and violate the law in the process,” Knopp said in a statement.

Knopp is suggesting to comply with the law, every bill must go back to the lawyers who draft the bills so they can write the summaries in simpler language. He also suggested each bill be sent back through the committee process before being reconsidered on the Senate and House floors. That would be an incredibly lengthy process as the session is well over halfway through.

The dynamic in the Senate is not being helped by the tension between the Senate president, Wagner, and his Republican counterpart, Knopp. Republicans made an unprecedented but unsuccessful attempt earlier in the week to remove Wagner as Senate president.

“Since the beginning of the Session, I have argued that Wagner is untrustworthy, deeply partisan, and lacks the necessary skills to run the Senate in a bipartisan fashion,” Knopp said in a statement. “That has been proven true every step of the way, and his behavior this week may be the clearest demonstration yet.”

Knopp told OPB that Republicans are operating on a day-to-day basis and would not say how long denying quorum would last.

“We’re not going to talk about what our protest will look like other than to say this is a constitutional protest and we believe it is a legal protest,” he said.