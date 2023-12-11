Eugene City Council passes resolution calling for peace

The Eugene City Council passed a resolution Monday calling for peace and an opposition to war.

The statement was in response to the war in Gaza and recent hate and violence directed at Jews and Muslims in the United States.

Mayor Lucy Vinis said she’s under no illusion this resolution will have an impact in the Middle East, but that this war is deeply affecting Eugene community members.

“And I think it is important for this council to pay attention to the impact on our own community," Vinis said. "We talk, we have a value of being a culture of belonging and this is a moment to reassure everyone in our community that they can live with safety here and with dignity.”

The council voted unanimously in favor of the resolution.