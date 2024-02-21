Newport to ask voters for year round, higher gas tax

Citing increased traffic and cost, Newport’s city council has asked voters to weigh in on a higher, year-round gas tax.

The measure would increase the gas tax to 5 cents a gallon year round. Currently, drivers pay 3 cents a gallon at the pump in the summer and fall, and 1 cent a gallon in the winter and spring.

During a Tuesday City Council meeting, Newport Mayor Jan Kaplan said the city is struggling to pay for street maintenance, and new projects.

“It's not because our public works folks aren't doing their job, it's because we haven't done our job of funding it,” he said. “The city simply doesn't have the funds to keep up with the roadwork, let alone the work that needs to be done to resurface.”

Newport City Manager Spencer Nebel said maintenance is more expensive and more people are using the roads now, especially during the summer.

“Unlike a rate, which would increase with prices, that 1 and 3 cents has stayed 1 and 3 cents for 25 years now,” he said. “It's just not enough money to do what needs to be done to the roads.”

Voters will weigh in during the May 21 election. If it passes, the city projects the tax would bring in a little more than half a million dollars a year.

Newport city leaders previously asked voters to increase the gas tax for street repairs in 2021, but the measure failed.

Newport is one of approximately 32 cities that have a fuel tax. It's one of just two that collects a higher rate during the tourism season. The other is Reedsport, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

If Newport raises its fuel tax to 5 cents a gallon, it would be tied for third with Eugene for highest local fuel taxes in the state. Portland has the highest local gas tax at 10 cents a gallon followed by Coburg with 6 cents per gallon.