New app launches to stream government meetings in Lane County

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published March 4, 2024 at 4:53 PM PST
The Eugene City Council on September 26, 2022
City of Eugene / YouTube
The Eugene City Council on Sept. 26, 2022. Eugene is one of several local government that will have its meetings streamed on a new app.

Lane County residents will soon have an easier way to watch local government meetings from home.

In the past, Lane County residents who couldn’t make it to an in-person government meeting had to watch it on the web, or by tuning into cable channel 21.

Now, an app called “Gov Hub Media” will allow the public to stream meetings on their phone, or smart TV.

Neil Moyer, Metro Television Program Manager for the Lane Council of Governments, said the goal is to make local government more accessible.

"If we're not tuning in, we really don't know what's going on, and it's hard to engage,” Moyer said. “If we're not engaging then our representatives really don't know how to represent us. So it's so important that everybody is tuning in."

Right now, Eugene City Council, Lane County Commission and Lane Transit District meetings are available on the app. Moyer said he’s hoping to add more local governments soon.

Metro Television has also launched an accompanying public meeting website with links to online streams of other governments that aren’t yet on the app. They include local school districts, other town governments such as Cottage Grove and Creswell, and a link to the Oregon Legislature’s live stream.
Politics & Government Lane CountyLane Council of GovernmentsCity of EugeneLocal Government
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
