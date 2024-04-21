© 2024 KLCC

Newport chooses former Gresham leader as new city manager

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published April 21, 2024 at 7:09 AM PDT
Newport Oregon city logo
Newport leaders have chosen the former leader of Gresham, Nina Vetter, as city manager.
/
City of Newport

Newport leaders have chosen Nina Vetter as their new city manager.

In a unanimous decision Friday, councilors voted to start negotiations with Vetter. She previously led day-to-day operations at the city of Gresham and held several high-level leadership positions at local governments in Colorado.

Newport Councilor CM Hall said city leaders considered feedback from the community, staff and interviews with finalists before voting to hire Vetter.

“It made our decision really difficult,” Hall said, “it was nice to have a slate of folks who were all really worthy and qualified.”

Vetter has also previously worked for the federal government as a Financial and Administrative Services Associate for US-AID, a government agency that manages civilian foreign aid projects.

She will replace long-time city manager Spencer Nebel, who is retiring this summer. The city will negotiate a job offer with Vetter and finalize her hiring at a later meeting.
Politics & Government Local GovernmentNewportOregon Coast
