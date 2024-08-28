© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RFK Jr. supporters put him on Oregon ballot, despite suspended campaign

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Dirk VanderHart
Published August 28, 2024 at 1:45 PM PDT
Ballots are sorted and wait to be counted at the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov.8, 2022.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
OPB
Ballots are sorted and wait to be counted at the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov.8, 2022.

Last week, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his longshot presidential campaign. That wasn’t enough to stop Kennedy’s fans from landing him on the Oregon ballot.

On Monday, three days after the independent presidential candidate threw his support behind former President Donald Trump, members of a newly formed Oregon political party nominated Kennedy anyway.

That means that Kennedy and his erstwhile running mate, Nicole Shanahan, will appear on the Oregon ballot as candidates of the We The People party.

“In essence, this is a disruptor,” said Mike Cully, who ran Kennedy’s nascent Oregon operation before it shut down last week. '

While it’s not clear whether Kennedy will attract more voters who would otherwise support Trump or Harris, Cully said putting the candidate on the ballot is “meant to suck votes away from the Democratic Party, which obviously he has disenfranchised himself from.”

Not that Oregon voters will be hearing much about Kennedy’s ideas. “We are not doing volunteer meetings anymore,” Cully said. “We’re not actively out there campaigning. The campaign itself in Oregon is idle.”

Kennedy said Friday he planned to remove himself from consideration in the 10 or so states that could go to either Trump or Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris this fall, though that strategy hasn’t been wholly successful. Battleground states Michigan and Wisconsin have said he must remain on their ballots.

Kennedy also said last week he would press forward in states like Oregon, where the outcome of the presidential election is not in doubt. The state hasn’t voted for a Republican president since Ronald Reagan won reelection in 1984.

Cully said the ultimate goal is for Kennedy to receive more than 5% of the national popular vote, which he argued would pave the way for the We The People party to be more viable in years to come.

“We’re setting up for the future,” he said. “People are obviously disenchanted with the two-party system right now.”

Kennedy is the son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, both Democrats. He began his run for president as a Democrat before becoming an independent candidate last October.

He has alleged that the Democratic Party sabotaged his presidential run. And on Tuesday, Trump’s campaign announced that Kennedy would become a member of his transition team if the Republican is successful in November.

Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting
Tags
Politics & Government November 2024 ElectionOregon
Dirk VanderHart
Dirk VanderHart covers Oregon politics and government for KLCC. Before barging onto the radio in 2018, he spent more than a decade as a newspaper reporter—much of that time reporting on city government for the Portland Mercury. He’s also had stints covering chicanery in Southwest Missouri, the wilds of Ohio in Ohio, and all things Texas on Capitol Hill.
See stories by Dirk VanderHart