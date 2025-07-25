Umpqua Public Transportation District sees tumultuous first meeting of new board

The first meeting of the Umpqua Public Transportation District's newly elected board ended in a walkout this week, after a dispute about whether to seat board member Natasha Atkinson, whose election is being challenged in court.

Board chair Jeana Beam requested Atkinson be sworn in during Tuesday's meeting. But former chair Michaela Hammerson objected, citing an unresolved lawsuit by Atkinson's challenger, Todd Vaughn.

"I think it puts this board and this district at risk if we know that there's an outstanding legal challenge," Hammerson said.

Vaughn is contesting the results in court. His suit names both Atkinson and Douglas County clerk Daniel Loomis.

The meeting took a turn when transportation district CEO Ben Edtl tried to chime in. Beam, backed up by board member Bill Hagedorn, refused to allow Edtl to make a public comment.

"You don't speak unless she lets you speak," Hagedorn said. "You are our employee."

Beam and Hagedorn then walked out but returned shortly after to officially adjourn the meeting.

The transportation district faced more than 70 compliance issues last year and was at risk of losing state and federal funding. A previous board, largely made up of people who were kicked off the Douglas County Republican Party's executive committee, hired Edtl as CEO. Since then, many of the district's problems appear to have been resolved, according to board reports.

In May, most of the board members who hired Edtl were voted out. Edtl has since claimed, without evidence, the election was fraudulent. He also alleges that the county clerk has refused to provide ballot information.

"I have no doubt in my mind that they rigged it," Edtl said. "It's absolutely 100% corrupt."

Previously, Edtl's political action committee paid for a billboard alleging Republican state Sen. David Brock Smith was connected to the Chinese Communist Party. The billboard appeared during a primary race in which Vaughn, who is now suing Atkinson, challenged Smith.

Edtl said his broader concern is Chinese influence over Republicans and Democrats in Oregon.

The four other board members elected in May were sworn in at the meeting.

