4th District incumbent, Democrat Val Hoyle, faces new primary challenger from Corvallis

4th Congressional District Rep. Val Hoyle is facing another challenger on the left: Corvallis resident Melissa Bird.

Bird is a parent, a trained social worker, and descendent of the Shivwits Band of Paiutes in Utah. She’s also the spouse of a federal employee who lost his job amidst widespread research cuts.

Bird said she relates to what many Oregonians are going through, and believes she’ll be a stronger voice on their behalf.

“I understand how everything that's happening at the federal level is deeply impacting all of our lives, more now than I think it ever has before,” she told KLCC. “I understand what that looks like, not just personally, but because of the stories that I'm hearing from all over the district."

Bird’s family moved to Corvallis eight years ago so her husband could attend Oregon State University. She previously was a lobbyist for Planned Parenthood in Utah, and advocated for homeless youth there.

She now owns a coaching and training business and is also a lay preacher with the Episcopal Church.

Bird said if elected to Congress, she plans to continue to advocate for reproductive rights. She said she’s also been frustrated by rollbacks of environmental protections and programs like food stamps and Medicaid, saying Democratic resistance has sometimes felt like empty talking points.

"The reason I jumped into this race is because I believe we deserve Congress people who listen deeply and act boldly and know what it means to stand in their power,” she said, “while also calling in others and creating community and I just don't think that's what's happening right now in this district."

Bird is the second Democrat to announce a primary challenge against Hoyle, who’s in her second term. Last month, Eugene wineshop owner Boris Wiedenfeld-Needham also joined the race.

Justin Filip, a Green party candidate, is also challenging Val Hoyle. He’s criticized her for previous votes to continue supplying arms to Israel.

In a statement shared by her campaign Thursday, Hoyle said she welcomed participation in the political process and supported a vibrant democracy.

