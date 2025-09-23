Ahead of potential shutdown, Rep. Hoyle among Democrats who will hold out for compromise on healthcare

Ahead of a potential federal government shutdown, U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle says she plans to hold the line with the rest of her party for a Republican compromise on healthcare.

In a press conference in Eugene Tuesday, the Springfield Democrat said her support was contingent on the extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies. If those subsidies expire at the end of the year, millions of Americans' insurance premiums will spike.

"It is a negotiation. You can't get something for nothing,” Hoyle said. “They need Democratic votes and the ask is very simple. It is small, and it is something that Democrats and Republicans agree should happen."

NPR reported Tuesday that Democrats are also asking that a deal reverse some Medicaid cuts.

Hoyle argued Republicans would be responsible for a government shutdown if they don’t meet Democrats in the middle. In a statement Monday, President Trump blamed, quote, “ radical left insanity ” for the potential shutdown. He also accused Democrats of having an unrealistic wishlist.

In Facebook posts this week, Rep. Janelle Bynum, a Democrat from Happy Valley and Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley—both Democrats—also blamed Republicans for a potential shutdown.

Hoyle said she's also working to address other changes spearheaded by the Trump administration, including the rollback of “Roadless Rules” and other protections for public lands and the environment.

Public comment on the roadless rule rollback ended Friday. The policy prohibited new roads or road maintenance in designated roadless areas. Hoyle said she’s sent a letter arguing against the change and asked for the public comment period to be extended.

According to the USDA, the agency is looking to rollback roadless protection on 45 million acres nationwide. In Oregon, there are about 2 million acres of designated, roadless area.

Hoyle says she’s also been working with the U.S. Department of Transportation to address Oregon infrastructure projects that were disrupted by a new federal policy that prioritized states with high birth and marriage rates.

Funding for some projects, including an overhaul of a deadly intersection in Veneta , have been resumed.

“We’ve been able to have a number of these grants restored, whether it's through the courts or through making the case to the administration,” Hoyle said. “We’ve actually managed to have a good working relationship with the Department of Transportation.”

