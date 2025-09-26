Rep. Hoyle shares details of recent visit to Eugene ICE field office

Oregon U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle, D-Springfield, said she visited the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office at the Federal Building in Eugene Thursday.

Hoyle told reporters Friday she had met with regional ICE leadership, including the field officer for Eugene and the Chief of Staff for the Seattle office.

"We're developing this relationship with these people at the highest level, so that we can call directly when there's an issue, when we see something," said Hoyle. "I am committed that everyone experience the due process that is guaranteed in the constitution."

Inside the facility, Hoyle said she saw two holding rooms—one for men and one for women. She said there was also a private room for detainees to speak with their lawyers or family members.

"It's not a fancy facility. I mean, it's a holding cell. It's very small," said Hoyle. "It is definitely a short term place for stays."

Hoyle said ICE officials told her the Eugene office is focused on detaining undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes.

“In this region, in my district, any of the larger sweeps that are happening are coming from groups that are based out of Portland, and not here," said Hoyle.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC Eugene Federal Building on March 5, 2025.

Local immigration advocates have said some people have been detained during their regular check-ins at the Eugene facility. The building has been the site of repeated protests in recent months.

Hoyle said she's in contact with local immigrant families and activists, and supports legal means of protesting ICE’s activities.

But she said the people who recently came from Portland for Tuesday’s protest at the Federal Building were “incredibly unhelpful," and she said illegal actions have consequences.

Five people were arrested during the event, while federal law enforcement pepper-sprayed at least two more.

"The [Trump] administration is looking for any reason to send in the National Guard," said Hoyle, "to show people in the right-wing media-verse that those of us who are calling out the administration's horrific actions against immigrants are somehow crazy, or these are domestic terrorists."

In the future, Hoyle said she’s looking to visit the Tacoma Northwest Detention Center, where detainees from the Eugene facility are sent.

