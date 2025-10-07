Springfield City leaders sign off on new armored vehicle amidst police concerns about gun violence

Springfield Police may be the next local law enforcement agency to get a military-style armored vehicle.

The City Council voted Monday to use nearly $470,000 of federal forfeiture funds, which are assets the government seizes if it believes they are from, or used in crime, to purchase the vehicle. The item was on the city council's consent agenda - which is usually reserved for routine items and approved without discussion.

Springfield Police currently use an armored SUV which can carry five SWAT team officers, according to the department’s written request to the city council. The specific military-style armored vehicle they’re seeking, called a BearCat, could fit twice as many.

Springfield Police said their SUV isn’t up to tough terrain they sometimes run into. In their request, they also said that in the past they’ve had to wait for Eugene Police, or other agencies, to arrive to address dangerous, gun-related incidents. They argued previous confrontations, including an armed man barricading himself inside his burning home this summer, could have been resolved more safely if they had their own BearCat.

The department also cited an incident where a Springfield officer was shot in 2023 , and the 1998 Thurston High School shooting .

In an email Tuesday, Deputy Police Chief George Crolly said the city received the funds based on its participation in investigations that result in federal forfeitures. He said federal those funds are only allowed to be used for law enforcement purposes, and can't cover costs associated with normal budgeting like salaries and benefits. In previous years the department has used that money for tasers, a police dog, training and ballistic shields.

"Using federal forfeiture funds ensures this purchase does not impact the City’s general fund or local taxpayers while enhancing public safety across the region," Crolly said.

He said he anticipates the vehicle will be used for active shooter situations, natural disasters, and high-risk rescues.

The vehicle the agency is seeking is manufactured by a private company called Lenco, which also manufactures vehicles for Border Patrol, and military uses.

Many police departments and sheriff offices across the U.S., including the Lane County Sheriff’s Office , have used ex-military equipment since the 1990s, ranging from vehicles to tactical gear from the controversial 1033 Program. That program allowed local governments to acquire castoffs from the military, usually only paying the cost of shipping the equipment.

In their request to the city council, the agency said it would not deploy its armored vehicle without command level approval.