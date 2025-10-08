Federal appeals court ruling keeps Oregon National Guard federalized ahead of oral arguments

Oregon National Guard troops can remain under federal control – but can’t yet be deployed in Portland – under an order issued by a panel of federal appeals court judges.

In a ruling issued Wednesday afternoon, the three-judge panel stayed an order barring President Trump from bringing 200 Oregon National Guard troops under federal control and sending them into Portland.

But that order will not in itself allow Trump to send troops to Portland.

A second order bars any federalized Guard members – whether from Oregon or another state – from being deployed in Oregon. That order remains in place.

“The effect of granting an administrative stay preserves the status quo in which National Guard members have been federalized but not deployed,” the panel wrote.

The stay is a temporary measure while the court prepares to more fully take up the question of whether National Guard members can be sent into Portland. Oral arguments in that matter are scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.

This post will be updated.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.