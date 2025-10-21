Linn County has a law enforcement tax levy on the ballot, again

Linn County voters will soon decide whether or not to increase an existing tax levy for law enforcement. The county has a long history of approving such a tax.

The proposed law enforcement levy on the November ballot would replace the current one—which expires June 30, 2026. The new levy would increase the tax by ten cents—from $2.98 to $3.08 per $1,000 assessed property value. Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan has high hopes Measure 22-212 will pass.

“This levy has been in existence for well over 30 years and we’ve been very fortunate that our community has been very supportive of law enforcement in passing this levy—because for the Sheriff’s Office, it’s over half of our funding,” she said.

Duncan said the increased levy will help fund 24/7 sheriff patrols, Search and Rescue, the county jail and expected costs of Emergency Management. The sheriff noted that in terms of general county tax rates, Linn County is tied for 4th lowest in Oregon.

If approved, the new levy is estimated to generate more than $184.5 million over four years.

Current law enforcement tax levy dollars are distributed amongst the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 76%, the District Attorney’s Office at 10%, with another 14% for the the Juvenile Department.

All registered voters in Linn County may vote on the Measure 22-212. Duncan said the Linn County law enforcement levy does not fund Albany, Lebanon or Sweet Home Police Departments. Those are funded through their own city budgets and other supporting levies.

