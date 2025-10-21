Riddle Mayor Bill Duckett resigns after three decades in office

The longtime mayor of the town of Riddle in Douglas County has resigned after three decades in office.

William "Bill" Duckett first became Riddle’s mayor in 1995. He ran unopposed last fall.

Now 81, Duckett says it's time for a change. He said he's retired to make more time for family facing health issues.

"I'm getting tired, and we just need a new person in to take over and run things," Duckett told KLCC. "I’m looking forward to spending what few years I have left enjoying a little bit of things and not having to worry about it."

Duckett initially served on Riddle's city council for 16 years.

During his time as mayor, he said he’s been proud of his work to widen a city street, in an effort to make it safer for bikers and schoolchildren.

And he said he's had strong relationships with City Council and the community, as they collaborated to find funding for infrastructure and upgrades for the town.

"When it comes to running a small city like this, it takes everyone involved," said Duckett. "It's their community. It's not just mine."

Duckett announced his resignation at a City Council meeting on Oct. 13. According to city staff, his last day working was Sept. 30.

He said there's still challenges for the city to tackle—including meet unfunded mandates imposed by the state government. But he said he's confident in the city's new leadership.

"I've got a great council person that's stepping in, and he's going to be the next mayor," said Duckett. "Of course he has to run for election, but I don’t think that’s going to be a problem.”

Former Riddle city councilor Aaron Christensen has been chosen to serve out the remainder of Duckett’s term as Mayor Pro Tem. He said he plans to run for the seat again in the general election next November.

Christensen, 45, is an Army veteran who moved to Riddle four years ago. He said the recent closure of a lumber mill is a danger to local businesses, and he hopes the city can draw more people in. He also said he'd like to see a greater police presence in the city.

"My wife and I, we moved to Riddle, and we knew we were going to be here for the rest of our lives," said Christensen. "We couldn't just sit around and do nothing. We had to become involved and to try to better the city, and hopefully that's what we're going to do."

The population of Riddle is around 1,200 people, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates from 2020.

