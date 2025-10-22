South Lane Fire & Rescue seeks money for more staff by doubling levy

Among the items on November’s ballot is a request to double a property tax levy for a fire district that serves residents south of the Eugene-Springfield area.

The South Lane Fire & Rescue District Board is asking voters to double a levy that pays for its operations so it can hire more firefighters.

The district serves Creswell, Cottage Grove and surrounding areas.

According to the district’s website , the additional funding would increase the number of on-duty firefighters at any given time from seven to ten. That increase would allow the district to staff a third ambulance crew.

It would also increase minimum staffing at any given time, a mechanism that can result in overtime pay for firefighters who volunteer to pick up a shift during a shortage.

The request comes as call volume has increased in recent years.

“When we started [the current levy], our call volume was about 3,400 a year. Last year, we were over 5,300 calls, and so far this year we’ve already hit over 4,000 calls,” said district firefighter/paramedic Amanda Huckins.

Huckins said it is routine that all on-duty firefighters are out on calls and the district relies on aid from nearby districts such as Eugene/Springfield Fire.

“When I work a 48-hour shift, it’s pretty frequent that I get four hours of sleep or less a night. Then we come back to our regular lives and it’s a lot of sleep deprivation. And obviously it’s not the best for our health,” she said.

The ballot measure would increase the current levy of $0.47 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $0.94.

The assessed value of a median-priced home in the district is $198,639, according to the district. The ballot measure would increase the expense of the fire levy to $186.72 per year for the owner of a median-priced home.

If passed, it would raise an estimated $12,978,604 over its five-year lifetime.