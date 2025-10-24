Federal appeals court temporarily bars Portland troop deployment

An appeals court’s ruling that Oregon National Guard troops can be sent into Portland is now on hold, as judges take a closer look at the matter.

On Friday afternoon, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the order issued Monday by a panel of three judges within the circuit. The stay expires at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28. According to the newly issued order, it is necessary to allow a broader swathe of appeals judges to decide whether to rehear the matter.

The order is the latest in a flurry of legal action in the fight over whether President Trump can deploy hundreds of National Guard troops to protect a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland that has been the focus of protests. It likely puts off any such deployment until next week, at the earliest.

The ruling comes the same day a lower court took up a separate but related matter. U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut held a hearing Friday morning on whether to dissolve a temporary restraining order barring troops from being sent to Portland.

The Trump administration had argued the restraining order was legally impermissible, following Monday’s ruling that the president was within his rights to deploy Oregon National Guard troops in Portland.

Immergut said she planned to rule on the matter by Monday — potentially opening the door to a troop deployment. The new 9th Circuit order alters that timeline.

The Oregon Department of Justice confirmed Friday that the new appeals court order would block any deployment of troops until it expires next week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.