Springfield asks voters for more dedicated funding for fire services

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published October 26, 2025 at 7:47 AM PDT
SPRINGFIELD
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
An undated photo of Springfield City Hall.

Springfield is asking voters to increase the city’s fire levy to provide more dedicated resources for fire services.

Springfield leaders have been working for the last year to stabilize the city’s budget after years of cuts. Over the summer the city council was able to balance this year’s shortfall, but decided to pursue longer term solutions including dedicated fire funding.

Eugene Springfield Fire Chief Mike Caven says the levy was originally created to cover the cost of a fifth fire company. As costs have increased over the years, the city filled the gap with general fund dollars.

“This levy renewal seeks to restore the full cost of operating that fire station to the levy,” Caven said. “It's going from 38 cents per a thousand to 53 cents per a thousand.”

He said the 15 cent increase is designed to preserve fire services.

While Springfield and Eugene have combined some of the two cities' firefighting operations, funding is still separate. Caven said all the funds collected in the levy will only pay for Springfield fire personnel.

If the levy fails, Caven says Springfield could lose an entire fire company which would increase response times.

Ballots are due Nov. 4.
Eugene Springfield Fire, Elections, Local Government, November 2025 Election, Springfield
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
