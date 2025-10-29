© 2025 KLCC

Lane County utility assistance program on pause amid federal funding concerns

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published October 29, 2025 at 3:21 PM PDT
An October 2025 file photo of the Lane County administrative building in downtown Eugene.
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
An October 2025 file photo of the Lane County administrative building in downtown Eugene.

In a normal year, staff working on Lane County’s Low-Income Household Energy Assistance Program would be sending letters to senior citizens and disabled people who qualify for assistance right now. That step comes before opening up a wait list for other people who may need help paying utility bills during the upcoming cold months.

Instead, administrators of the 100% federally-funded program have paused the sign-up process while they wait for an end to the federal government shutdown. They also are worried about the future of funding for utility assistance.

“Our ability to administer funds is directly dependent on that money becoming available,” said Jason Davis, public information officer for Lane County Health and Human Services. “And so if it’s not available, then we don’t want to do the legwork and get folks enrolled and not be able to pay the bills for them when the time comes."

LIHEAP works with utilities to supplement heating and cooling costs for 7,000 Lane County households. It received about $5.2 million in federal funding in 2024.

Davis said the program helps people who are choosing between covering their utilities and other necessities like rent.
Politics & Government Lane County GovernmentPayment AssistanceUtilitiesGovernment ShutdownLIHEAP
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
