Federal judge blocks National Guard deployment to Portland through Friday

U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut said late Sunday she would continue to block the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard to Oregon until Friday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.

The short-term preliminary injunction comes as a temporary restraining order that had blocked any National Guard troops under the president’s authority from deploying anywhere in Oregon was set to expire.

Immergut wrote she’s still working through hundreds of exhibits and additional arguments following the three-day trial that ended Friday afternoon.

In her order, Immergut noted that the U.S. Department of Justice refused to agree to the additional time she said she needed to issue a thorough ruling on the merits of the case.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.