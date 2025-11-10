City of Newport says Homeland Security inquiring about leasing airport property for ICE operations or detention center

This story was originally published on LincolnChronicle.org and is used with permission.

A third party saying they represent a federal agency has asked the city of Newport about leasing land adjacent to U.S. Coast Guard property at the city’s airport for what potentially could be a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention or operations center.

If it is a detention center, it would be the first of its kind in Oregon.

Word started circulating over the weekend that the Department of Homeland Security and ICE had their eye on airport or Coast Guard property in Newport, but it was unclear where the information originated. By Monday morning, some local community and activist groups had gotten word about it and some shared Facebook posts that have since been deleted.

But there was enough talk circulating – including from the offices of Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and state and federal elected officials – that it prompted the city of Newport to issue an unusual news release late Monday.

“City of Newport officials were made aware of information that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is in the process of evaluating locations along the Oregon Coast for a potential U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement immigration facility and the Newport Municipal Airport has been identified as a possible location for this facility,” the city’s statement said.

The city’s standard communications practices require the confirmation of details prior to releasing information to the public, the release said.

“But the credibility of the information the city received coupled with the sensitivity of the issue prompted Newport leadership to share the information with the public,” the statement said.

“City leadership is actively working with local, state, and federal legislators to verify and assess this information, its potential effects on public safety and city resources, and municipal and legal options that may be available,” the statement read.

Newport public information officer John Fuller said the city had been unable to contact Homeland Security officials to get clarification of what might be happening.

But the city did respond to the third party representative saying it would need details about the use before considering a lease.

Even though it lacked details Monday, the city is taking the issue seriously enough that it scheduled a public meeting for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Newport city hall for community members to discuss the issue.

The announcement comes in the wake of increased immigration enforcement activity in Oregon. In October, more than 300 people across Oregon were detained, according to Innovation Law Lab, which is monitoring ICE arrests and detention. Oregon saw its largest immigration raid to date in Woodburn last month when 30 people were detained.

Immigration enforcement also has been ramping up along the coast. At least five people were detained in the Seaside area Saturday. In September, a Newport man was taken into custody outside of a beachside motel that sent fear throughout many workers and prompted some Newport businesses to close.

It is unclear what immigration authorities would do with the property or why a rural city such as Newport would be an advantageous location. There are several facilities on the airport property including a permanent facility owned by the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard property at the airport houses a rescue helicopter that is manned and dispatched from North Bend. But it was moved Oct. 31 to North Bend, although it is unclear whether that is temporary or permanent.

Oregon does not have a large-scale ICE detention center. Most detainees are temporarily held in Portland or Eugene before being moved to the main Northwest detention center in Tacoma. The Portland facility has been in the national spotlight as a protest site of people who have opposed federal immigration enforcement actions and President Donald Trump’s threat to deploy the National Guard.

Newport’s news release also included a statement by Mayor Jan Kaplan, saying he was concerned that the federal property at the airport might be under consideration for a detection center.

“I am deeply concerned by recent reports suggesting that Newport may be under consideration for an ICE detention facility,” Kaplan said. “The well-being, safety, and values of our community are the highest priorities of myself and our City Council.

“We are committed to uphold fairness and dignity for all who call Newport home,” he said. “Any proposal that has the potential to impact those principles deserves transparency, public input, and a thorough review of potential social and economic consequences.”

Newport city manager Nina Vetter said the city had been trying with local, state and federal elected officials “to gather more information and understand our rights as a city since we were made aware of this information.”

“We are appreciative of the urgency and assistance from our representatives, and we will work alongside the Newport community,” she said.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who has opposed ICE activities under Trump, called the idea of a detention center in Newport “asinine.”

“Any unilateral decision made 3,000 miles away from Newport about using any part of this coastal community for an ICE detention facility would be both alarming and asinine,” Wyden said in a statement Monday night. “I will of course be teaming up with local and state officials to wrestle more information from the Trump administration about the prospects for such a scheme.”