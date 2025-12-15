Oregon ethics commission dismisses investigation into UCAN's former CEO

State ethics officials dismissed a complaint accusing Shaun Pritchard, the former CEO of United Community Action Network, of failing to disclose conflicts of interest while serving on Roseburg's Homeless Commission.

The complaint stemmed from Roseburg's purchase of a building from UCAN and the award of a contract to the nonprofit during Pritchard's tenure on the commission.

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission voted unanimously Friday to dismiss the complaint because of how state law defines conflict of interest.

"While it is clear that he may not have always properly disclosed conflicts of interest, inevitably what the report focuses on is, was UCAN a business with which he's associated under the definitions in our statute," said Susan Myers, executive director of the state ethics commission.

According to the investigation, Pritchard said there was no actual conflict of interest because the Homeless Commission only made recommendations to the Roseburg City Council and did not have the authority to purchase property or award contracts.

Investigators found that the evidence "supports the allegation that Shaun Pritchard used his position as a Homeless Commissioner to take actions that ultimately financially benefited UCAN in several instances."

However, the ethics commission did not find a violation because under state law, UCAN doesn't qualify as "a business with which he is associated," so any financial gain affected the nonprofit, not Pritchard personally.

"There was no evidence reviewed in this case that Shaun Pritchard used or attempted to use his official position to influence these Homeless Commission decisions in order to obtain a personal financial gain," it continues.

The investigation also states that Pritchard did not face actual or potential conflicts of interest, so he was not required to announce them or abstain from participating.

Bernie Woodard, a Roseburg developer who recently received a $1.2 million grant to develop a homeless village in Grants Pass, filed the complaint, alleging the city's award of the contract and purchase and renovation of the building "directly benefited UCAN financially, while Mr. Pritchard maintained decision-making authority and participation on the public commission overseeing the matter."

Pritchard did not comment during Friday's meeting, and his attorney said they agreed with the investigator's recommendation to dismiss the complaint.

Pritchard retired from UCAN in May and no longer serves on Roseburg's Homeless Commission.

The building the city purchased is now UCAN's Gary Leif Navigation Center, a homeless shelter.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.