May 2026 election results

This page includes results from selected races. For complete election results, visit the Oregon Secretary of State’s website .

Last updated 8:50 p.m.

Oregon Governor, Republican:

Christine Drazan 113,903

Ed Diehl 84,688

Chris Dudley 41,117

Only the top three candidates are shown here. For complete results, visit the Oregon Secretary of State’s website.

Oregon Governor, Democrat:

Tina Kotek: 235,568

The other 10 Democratic candidates for governor have a combined 15% of the vote.

U.S. Congress, 4th District, Democrat:

Daniel Bahlen: 1,474

Melissa Bird: 10,042

Val Hoyle: 41,740

U.S. Congress, 4th District, Republican:

Monique DeSpain: 37,227

Stefan Strek: 5,353

Measure 120: Transportation funding

Yes: 124,244

No: 610,966

Measure 20-373: Lane County Watersheds Bill of Rights

Yes: 21,356

No: 36,845

Measure 20-381: Eugene Library levy

Yes: 14,012

No: 8,556

Lane County Board of Commissioners, Position 1:

Ryan Ceniga: 8,313

Thomas Hiura: 5,122

Lane County Board of Commissioners, Position 2:

Sean VanGordon: 4,711

William Monsoor: 678

David Loveall: 3,763

Lane County Board of Commissioners, Position 5:

Heather Buch: 5,680

Jake Pelroy: 6,282

Bob Zybach: 618

Oregon Senate 6th District, Republican:

Jami Cate: 6,305

Nicole De Graff: 547

Jack Tibbetts: 6,453

Oregon State Representative, 7th District:

KC Huffman: 411

Kori Rodley: 1,961

Ky Fireside: 814

