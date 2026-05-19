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May 2026 election results

KLCC
Published May 19, 2026 at 8:10 PM PDT
A group of Lane County Elections Office employees remove ballots from their envelopes and unfold them, preparing them to be scanned for vote counting, May 15, 2026.
Macy Moore
/
KLCC
A group of Lane County Elections Office employees remove ballots from their envelopes and unfold them, preparing them to be scanned for vote counting, May 15, 2026.

This page includes results from selected races. For complete election results, visit the Oregon Secretary of State’s website.

Last updated 8:50 p.m.

Oregon Governor, Republican:

Christine Drazan 113,903
Ed Diehl 84,688
Chris Dudley 41,117

Only the top three candidates are shown here. For complete results, visit the Oregon Secretary of State’s website. 

Oregon Governor, Democrat:

Tina Kotek: 235,568

The other 10 Democratic candidates for governor have a combined 15% of the vote.

U.S. Congress, 4th District, Democrat:

Daniel Bahlen: 1,474
Melissa Bird: 10,042
Val Hoyle: 41,740

U.S. Congress, 4th District, Republican:

Monique DeSpain: 37,227
Stefan Strek: 5,353

Measure 120: Transportation funding

Yes: 124,244
No: 610,966

Measure 20-373: Lane County Watersheds Bill of Rights

Yes: 21,356
No: 36,845

Measure 20-381: Eugene Library levy

Yes: 14,012
No: 8,556

Lane County Board of Commissioners, Position 1:

Ryan Ceniga: 8,313
Thomas Hiura: 5,122

Lane County Board of Commissioners, Position 2:

Sean VanGordon: 4,711
William Monsoor: 678
David Loveall: 3,763

Lane County Board of Commissioners, Position 5:

Heather Buch: 5,680
Jake Pelroy: 6,282
Bob Zybach: 618

Oregon Senate 6th District, Republican:

Jami Cate: 6,305
Nicole De Graff: 547
Jack Tibbetts: 6,453

Oregon State Representative, 7th District:

KC Huffman: 411
Kori Rodley: 1,961
Ky Fireside: 814
Tags
Breaking May 2026 PrimaryOregon elections