May 2026 election results
This page includes results from selected races. For complete election results, visit the Oregon Secretary of State’s website.
Last updated 8:50 p.m.
Oregon Governor, Republican:
Christine Drazan 113,903
Ed Diehl 84,688
Chris Dudley 41,117
Only the top three candidates are shown here. For complete results, visit the Oregon Secretary of State’s website.
Oregon Governor, Democrat:
Tina Kotek: 235,568
The other 10 Democratic candidates for governor have a combined 15% of the vote.
U.S. Congress, 4th District, Democrat:
Daniel Bahlen: 1,474
Melissa Bird: 10,042
Val Hoyle: 41,740
U.S. Congress, 4th District, Republican:
Monique DeSpain: 37,227
Stefan Strek: 5,353
Measure 120: Transportation funding
Yes: 124,244
No: 610,966
Measure 20-373: Lane County Watersheds Bill of Rights
Yes: 21,356
No: 36,845
Measure 20-381: Eugene Library levy
Yes: 14,012
No: 8,556
Lane County Board of Commissioners, Position 1:
Ryan Ceniga: 8,313
Thomas Hiura: 5,122
Lane County Board of Commissioners, Position 2:
Sean VanGordon: 4,711
William Monsoor: 678
David Loveall: 3,763
Lane County Board of Commissioners, Position 5:
Heather Buch: 5,680
Jake Pelroy: 6,282
Bob Zybach: 618
Oregon Senate 6th District, Republican:
Jami Cate: 6,305
Nicole De Graff: 547
Jack Tibbetts: 6,453
Oregon State Representative, 7th District:
KC Huffman: 411
Kori Rodley: 1,961
Ky Fireside: 814