Science & Technology

UO chemists focus in on a brand new nanomateral

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published February 10, 2023 at 4:35 AM PST
nanohoops_2_0.jpg
Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry
/
University of Oregon
The newly created carbon nanohoops have new properties not seen before.

Chemists at the University of Oregon recently made a big discovery in the extremely small world of nanotechnology. It’s a brand-new kind of nanomaterial, never before seen.

Materials at the nanoscale are very, very small. Imagine a single sheet of paper is about 100,000 nanometers thick. Already discovered are nanomaterials shaped like cylinders, sheets and soccer balls. By the way- the discovery of each of these materials-- nanotubes, graphene and Buckminsterfullerene- earned the Nobel Prize.

The chemists in UO professor Remesh Jasti’s lab found a way to make carbon-based molecules of interlocking rings. :03 “So it looks almost like a chain link fence.”

Jasti_headshot (1).jpg
Remesh Jasti
/
University of Oregon
Jasti’s team is particularly interested in the potential for this new nanomaterial's potential as sensors, where a change in the position of the rings in response to a particular chemical could lead to a fluorescent glow.

This new material has potential for an array of real-world applications- like specialized sensors or flexible electronics. Jasti says throughout human history, the discovery of a new material has been a game changer.

“There was the bronze age and there was the Silicon Age. Right? When people were able to make silicon chips and therefore computers came about. So, materials can really change the world.”

James_May (1).JPG
James May
James May, a graduate student in UO Chemistry professor Ramesh Jasti’s lab is the first author on the paper. May and his colleagues report their findings in a paper published Jan. 12 in Nature Chemistry.

Science & Technology
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
