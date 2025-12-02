Oregon's Christmas tree specialist tends to one of state's most important (and festive!) crops

Oregon is the Christmas tree capital of the country, producing over 3 million of the festive evergreens every year.

And when Christmas tree growers have a concern with their crops of noble or Douglas firs, they call Oregon State University’s Priya Rajarapu. She’s the state’s Christmas tree specialist.

“I do my field visit and I try to diagnose the problem and see if the tree is dying because of drought, heat, disease, or insect,” she said. “And since I'm an entomologist, I can tell insect damage pretty quickly.”

Kai Casey / Oregon State University Christmas trees of different varieties, including species new to the Pacific Northwest, are researched by OSU scientists at the three-acre field site, North Willamette Research and Extension Center , in Aurora. This picture was taken in fall of 2025.

Working in her first year in the Pacific Northwest, Rajarapu said there have been reports of bark beetles infesting stressed Christmas trees. This is a tree threat that is new to her, she said.

Another top issue of concern is seedling survival due to increasing heat and drought conditions. Rajarapu said the industry is adapting by introducing new tree species.

While native noble fir makes up just over half of Oregon’s Christmas tree sales, in recent years OSU Extension experts have been studying the genetics of introduced species from Eurasia that are potentially more resilient to climate change. This research is possible because Rajarapu’s predecessor, Chal Landgren, personally carried seeds back from the Republic of Georgia, establishing the new species at the three-acre field research site, North Willamette Research and Extension Center in Aurora, which Rajarapu now oversees.

With consistent water, these “new-to-Oregon” species can hold their needles longer after they’re cut and displayed. “Four to six weeks, indoors,” Rajarapu said.



Nordemann and Turkish fir, both native to the Republic of Georgia, now make up a small but growing percentage of Oregon’s crop, she said.

Christmas tree industry groups estimate 2025 tree prices should remain stable —averaging between $12 and $15 per foot.

And as for availability? Rajarapu assured there is a real Christmas tree available for everyone who needs one.

In 2023, the most recent year for available federal statistics, Christmas tree sales contributed $118 million to Oregon’s economy. According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, more than half of Oregon’s Christmas trees are sold in California each year. Other Western states, along with Mexico, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Panama, Singapore and Maldives, are among Oregon growers’ other top markets.

Rajarapu added that tariffs and trade policies should not have a significant impact on Oregon’s Christmas tree industry.

