Oregon’s popular EV rebate program to reopen this month

The program has long been a bridge for Oregonians to have access to these vehicles. It’s been so successful it’s run out of funding three years in a row.

DEQ’s Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate coordinator Erica Timm said reducing rebates will allow more people to participate.

“We also limited the number of rebates an individual can receive to a total of two over the lifetime of the program, and this enables more applicants to participate,” she said.

The agency is also making it easier for people to understand how the program works, she said.

For the Standard Rebate, which is available to anyone who purchases or leases a new qualified vehicle for under $50,000:



A qualified battery electric vehicle will receive $2,000

A qualified plug-in hybrid electric vehicle will receive $1,500

A qualified zero-emissions motorcycle will receive $375

Under the Charge Ahead Rebate, which is available for household incomes between $51,000 and $251,000, rebates for new vehicles will now be:



A qualified battery electric vehicle will receive $7,500

A qualified plug-in hybrid electric vehicle will receive $5,000

Used vehicle Charge Ahead rebates are now:



A qualified battery electric vehicle rebate will receive $4,000, or no more than 30% of the vehicle price

A qualified plug-in hybrid electric vehicle will receive $2,500, or no more than the vehicle purchase price

People interested can pre-apply to see if they qualify for the income-restricted Charge Ahead rebate, as well as browse the eligible vehicle list.

Oregonians have six months from the date they buy or lease a vehicle to apply for a rebate. If they get a vehicle while the program is still open, they can apply for the rebate even if it’s closed.

DEQ expects the program to remain open through Nov. 4.

Boost in electric vehicles

The Oregon Clean Vehicle program was created in 2018 to help Oregonians switch from gas-powered vehicles to electric and reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

According to DEQ, the transportation sector accounts for 35% of the state’s overall greenhouse gas emissions.

The program receives at least $12 million or 45% of tax collections, whichever is greater, through Oregon’s Vehicle Privilege Tax.

But for the past three years, DEQ has run out of funds within months of opening the door to applications. It happened again last year, despite a $31 million federal grant toward Charge Ahead rebates.

Each time funds are exhausted, the state stops issuing rebates and opens up a waiting list for approved applicants.

“Prior to reopening each year, we do pay out any approved rebates on the waiting list from the previous year,” Timm said. “So, the amount available in 2026 has deducted the amount paid out to the 2025 waiting list applicants.”

This year, the program will have about $8.5 million in available rebates, Timm said. From that amount, $3.1 million will be available for the Charge Ahead rebates.

As of June 2026, DEQ has issued more than 42,400 rebates, totaling nearly $139 million since the program’s inception. There are now 137,275 zero-emissions vehicles registered in the state, according to the Oregon Department of Energy.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

