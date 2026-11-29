Oregon State graduate research assistant and PhD candidate Cade Jobe has been brewing beer for science.

Jobe said nearly all of the hops used in brewing beer come from Washington, Idaho, and Oregon, and as wildfires become more frequent in the Pacific Northwest, brewing industry leaders wanted to know how smoke affects hops.

Hops are added at two points, said Jobe: During a “hot,” fermentation boiling process to add bitterness, and during a “cool,” dry-hopping phase to add flavor.

Jobe worked with Tom Shellhammer, a professor of fermentation science at OSU, to brew beer with varying amounts of smoke-affected hops, which were added at different points in production. The resulting journal article was published Nov. 23, 2026.

It turned out that tasters couldn’t tell when smoked hops had been added to the “hot” process, but adding smoky hops in the “cool” step gave the beer the off-flavor of beef jerky, or barbecue potato chip. Still, Jobe said, there was a silver lining.

“If you had below 50% smoked material, that was kind of the threshold level at which tasters weren't really able to say that the beers tasted smoky,” Jobe told KLCC. “That's kind of a key takeaway for the brewers: If you have a smoky lot, it's not necessarily compost.”

Jobe expects to publish another study in the coming months, looking at the impact of smoke to hops that are still on the vine.

