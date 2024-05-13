City Club of Eugene: Viticulture in the Valley: The Wine Economy of Eugene

Program date: May 10, 2024

In 2022, the Southern Willamette Valley was home to over 5,000 acres of planted vineyards, producing nearly 17,000 pounds of wine grapes. In Lane County alone, the estimated economic impact of the industry exceeded $165 million and accounted for more than 1,000 jobs.

From the vineyard to the tasting room, Eugene is at the heart of the Southern Willamette Valley’s wine industry and we’re honored to welcome an expert panel of local and statewide leaders to discuss this growing part of our economy.

This forum was recorded at Headquarters, a wine bar and shop at 325 West 4th Avenue in Eugene.

Speakers:

Justin King formally joined King Estate Winery in 2011 as its Northeast Regional Sales Manager, based in New York. In 2017, after returning to Oregon, he became King Estate’s National Sales Manager and currently leads a team of regional and state sales managers nationwide.

Before joining the family business, Justin pursued a career as a songwriter and instrumental guitarist. He signed with Sony/Epic Records in 2004, touring and recording as a solo artist and with his band over the following decade.

In 2008, Justin began working in photojournalism, covering events in Iraq and Haiti and publishing through the British Broadcasting Corporation. In 2010, he founded Vinegar Hill Sound in Brooklyn, NY, which grew to become a renowned recording studio and operates to this day.

Justin actively contributes to Oregon’s wine industry, serving on the Oregon Wine Board for six years, two of which as Chair. He is currently Chair Emeritus of the board of FOOD for Lane County, where he has served for seven years.

Morgen McLaughlin is the Executive Director of the Willamette Valley Wineries Association (WVWA). The WVWA is an Oregon-based non-profit wine trade association whose mission is to promote, preserve, and advance the prestige of Oregon’s Willamette Valley AVA and its wines through the support of its members, community, and environment.

She previously was the Executive Director of the Santa Barbara County Vintners Association in California, President of the Finger Lakes Wine Country Tourism Marketing Association in New York, and managed a small family-owned winery and vineyard in Connecticut.

Aaron Schwartz is the owner of Julian Sinclair, a Eugene based wine importer and distributor. He started the operation from the basement of his house in 2015 and with some hard work, good luck, and great employees.

Julian Sinclair has grown to an operation of 10 people. Julian Sinclair provides sales and fulfillment to Portland, the Willamette Valley, Bend, Southern Oregon and the Coast.

Aaron is also the owner of Headquarters, a wine bar and shop in Eugene. Both Julian Sinclair and Headquarters focus on representing organic winegrowing and low intervention wines. Prior to getting into the wine industry, Aaron earned an MS in Atmospheric Science and worked as a risk analyst and underwriter at Lloyds of London.

