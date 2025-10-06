City Club of Eugene: Riverfront Development in Eugene-Springfield (Part 1 of 2)

Program date: Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025

Air date: Monday, Oct. 6, 2025

From the City Club of Eugene:

This October, the City Club of Eugene and the Springfield City Club are teaming up to present a two-part program series exploring the future of riverfront development in our region.

The first event, on October 2, organized by the Springfield City Club, dives into the Glenwood Master Plan Area, one of Springfield’s highest priority economic development projects.

The featured speaker, Allie Camp, leads the City of Springfield’s Economic Development team with more than a decade of public and private sector experience across land use, planning, transit, construction, and new development. Allie walks us through the many puzzle pieces that make up Glenwood’s future — from infrastructure and redevelopment opportunities to partnerships and community engagement — and share how this area’s transformation could reshape Springfield’s riverfront.

The second program, organized by the City Club of Eugene, will be on October 17 and will provide additional insights into riverfront development efforts on the other side of I-5. That program will feature Will Dowdy, Community Development Director for the City of Eugene, who will discuss the past, present, and future of the project, as well as additional panelists to be announced soon.

Speaker:

Allie Camp leads the Springfield Economic Development team with a focus on Glenwood Riverfront redevelopment, downtown urban renewal and business retention and recruitment. Camp has more than 10 years of public and private sector experience across land use, planning, transit, construction, and new development. Prior to joining Springfield, she served as the City of Eugene’s Development Investment Liaison, assisting customers through the processes and incentives to make their project successful. She worked in Eugene’s Riverfront Urban Renewal District where she supported the land acquisition, establishment of the funding oversight committee, plan amendments, and multiple land use applications for the project. Allie received her Bachelors in Urban Studies from the University of Pittsburgh in 2010 and a Masters in Community and Regional Planning from the University of Oregon in 2013.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, October 6 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.



