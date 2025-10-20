City Club of Eugene: Riverfront Development in Eugene-Springfield (Part 2 of 2)

Program date: Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025

From the City Club of Eugene:

This October, the City Club of Eugene and the Springfield City Club are teaming up to present a two-part program series exploring the future of riverfront development in our region.

This second program, organized by the City Club of Eugene, took place October 17 at noon at the WoW Hall and provides additional insights into riverfront development efforts on the other side of I-5.

This program features Will Dowdy, Community Development Director for the City of Eugene, who discusses the past, present, and future of the project.

Mr. Dowdy is joined by James L. Atkins, who focuses his remarks on the development of residential real estate along the waterfront, including some of the significant challenges that have emerged amidst the extraordinary opportunity of building a new neighborhood.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

