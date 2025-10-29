City Club of Eugene: Clear Lake Community Center: A Lesson in Collaboration

Program date: Oct. 24, 2025

Air date: Oct. 27, 2025

From the City Club of Eugene:

When the leaders of Bethel School District recognized that the Clear Lake Elementary School campus no longer served its best and highest purpose as a public school, community members came together to develop a new purpose for this valuable resource. In this program, a panel of those closest to this work describe their highly collaborative process. Superintendent Kraig Sproles will explain how the district determined that changing the use of the building was a prudent choice. He will give a broad overview of the several groups that now call Clear Lake home. Brian Hynd, a Clear Lake parent and neighborhood leader, describes how the neighborhood association participated in the decision-making. Shelly Ivey and Drae Charles discuss two of the programs their organizations now offer in the building.

Speakers:

Drae Charles is the Executive Director of the Eugene-Springfield NAACP and a member of the board of the Bethel School District. He also contributes his expertise through the Oregon School Boards Association’s Legal Assistance Trust and the Oregon Governor’s Racial Justice Council. A community builder at heart, Drae centers his work on strengthening systems, advancing equity, and creating sustainable pathways for justice and belonging. He has founded multiple community-based initiatives, including the Oregon Sharks Rugby Academy, the Eugene Rugby Football Club, and the Co-op Family Center’s Justice, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council.

Brian Hynd is a Bethel School District parent and member of the boards of Bethel School District, the Bethel Education Foundation, and Active Bethel Community. He has lived in the Bethel area for eight years. His priorities include community building for a better Bethel, budgeting responsibly, supporting professional staff, nurturing early literacy, and strengthening career and technical education programs, and engaging with his neighbors to get much needed services to the area. He works as a wine salesperson for Handcrafted Wines and Spirits of Oregon and he enjoys the local wine and food scene. He earned an associate degree in aviation science and a commercial pilot’s license at Lane Community College.

Shelly Ivey is the Executive Director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Emerald Valley. She is dedicated to enhancing community support through strategic initiatives, partnerships, and innovative programs. Shelly also serves as the Treasurer for the Bethel Education Foundation and is a member of the Rotary Club of Eugene. Her career includes roles at Faith Center and Eugene School District 4J before joining the Boys & Girls Clubs in 2020. Her extensive background in communications, resource development and community engagement has been instrumental in driving the Club’s growth and success. She earned a BA in Journalism from the University of Oregon and an MBA at Bushnell University.

Kraig Sproles has served as the Bethel School District superintendent since Fall 2021. Prior to joining the Bethel community, he served as an administrator and teacher in several Oregon school districts. He began his teaching career in Oregon as a middle school science/math teacher and later served as a principal at three elementary schools and then as the assistant superintendent in Salem-Keizer Public Schools. Kraig earned a PhD in education at the University of Oregon, where he studied school conditions that encourage teachers and students to flourish by establishing strong relationships, finding their learning meaningful, and experiencing joy.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, Oct. 27 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.



Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.