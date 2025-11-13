City Club of Eugene: The Gaps in Employer-Provided Behavioral Health Care

Program date: Nov. 7, 2025

Air date: Dec. 1, 2025

From the City Club of Eugene:

Oregon employers face a growing challenge: providing meaningful health benefits amid rising costs and limited budgets. In 2023, average employer family plan premiums reached nearly $24,000*, with employees covering a significant portion. Meanwhile, Oregon struggles with a shortage of 3,700 behavioral health treatment beds and unmet demand for substance use services**. With fewer than half of providers equipped to treat co-occurring disorders, many employees face fragmented care.

This session explores how these pressures converge—rising costs, insurance design constraints, and substantial gaps in behavioral health access.

* Kaiser Family Foundation’s 2023 Employer Health Benefits Survey

** Oregon Health Authority’s Behavioral Health Residential+ Facility Study (June 2024)

Speakers:

Stephanie Evans-Wondra, LPC, Cascade Health: Stephanie holds a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling. She enjoys working with people experiencing symptoms of anxiety, depression, grief and trauma, while understanding that people are doing their best with the tools they currently possess. Stephanie is adept at working with couples and helps couples resolve issues and move forward in their relationship. She has experience facilitating training workshops and has previously worked with the United States Army to provide training to military dependents through their Army Family Team Building program.

In 2019, Pete Kerns was named president and chief executive officer of Serenity Lane, a private, nonprofit treatment center for alcohol and substance abuse. Pete brings 36 years of service with the Eugene Police Department and experience as the Chief of Staff for St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County. He is also the son of Serenity Lane’s co-founder, Dr. Thomas Kerns. As Serenity Lane’s leader, Pete brings a deep connection to and understanding of the community that Serenity Lane serves. Part of Pete’s vision includes updating Serenity Lane’s long-term strategic plan, with a focus on providing more access to services.

Robb Scheele is a seasoned health insurance industry leader with over 25 years of experience driving innovation in sales, account management, and workforce health strategy. For the past 12.5 years at Kaiser Permanente, Robb has led large group account management teams to deliver solutions that align population health insights with clients’ business performance goals. A recognized change agent, he has championed initiatives such as food-as-medicine programs and workforce resilience strategies. His strategic vision and ability to uncover unconsidered needs have positioned him as a trusted advisor to employers navigating complex health challenges. Prior to Kaiser Permanente, Robb held senior leadership roles with large national insurers, driving novel benefit, wellness, and market expansion strategies. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, Robb is passionate about advancing health innovation through employee engagement.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, Dec. 1, at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.



Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.