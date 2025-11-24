City Club of Eugene: The Pacific Coast Intermodal Port Project: Its Impact on the Region and Eugene

Program date: Nov. 21, 2025

Air date: Nov. 24, 2025

From the City Club of Eugene:

In our Nov. 21 program, we’ll continue our look at regional development by welcoming friends from Coos County who are working on the Pacific Coast Intermodal Port (PCIP) project for a conversation about its potential impacts to the region and to Eugene.

PCIP is a proposed container terminal on Port of Coos Bay-owned property on Coos Bay’s North Spit. Container ships would dock and the cargo would be moved straight from ships to the Coos Bay Rail Line, where it would connect to the national rail network in Eugene.

Earlier this year, Oregon lawmakers approved $100 million in state funding to widen and deepen the channel in Coos Bay harbor to prepare it for large cargo ships. The project has also received a series of federal grants, though more funding is needed to accomplish the project leaders’ goal of opening the PCIP by 2030.

This program welcomes leaders from the project, labor, and community to discuss the project.

Speakers:

Melissa Cribbins is the Executive Director of the PCIP project for the Port of Coos Bay. She grew up in Coquille, graduated from Coquille High School, and attended Portland State University where she received her BS in microbiology and biochemistry. Melissa later attended Gonzaga Law School.

Melissa and her family returned to the area in 2006, and she worked for the Coquille Indian Tribe as an attorney before being elected and serving as Coos County Commissioner from 2013-2022.

In her volunteer life, Melissa is currently appointed to the State Parks Commission and is Vice-Chair of the Elliott State Forest Advisory Board and also serves on the Energy Trust of Oregon board.

Jeff McGillivray is a 31-year member of UA Local 290 Plumbers and Steamfitters and has served the past 16 years as a business agent for the Local. He is the Secretary-Treasurer of the Lane Coos Curry Douglas Building Trades and serves on the Executive Board of the Lane County Central Labor Chapter (AFL-CIO). Jeff is also a board member of the Lane Workforce Partnership and a member of Eugene’s Multi-Unit Property Tax Exemption Review Panel.

A lifelong Eugene resident, he is deeply committed to supporting local workers, fostering workforce development, and strengthening the community he calls home.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene's Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, Nov. 24 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.



