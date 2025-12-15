City Club of Eugene: The Future of the Lane County Fairgrounds

Program date: Dec. 12, 2025

Air date: Dec. 15, 2025

From the City Club of Eugene:

On October 9, 1859, a few months after Oregon joined the Union, the Lane County Agricultural Society hosted its inaugural show, which would later become the Lane County Fair in 1884. With the exception of world wars and pandemics, the fair has been held every year since, including nearly a century at what we now call the County Fairgrounds – also known as the Lane Events Center.

Ever since the property was developed, the community has been thinking about what comes next at the Fairgrounds. In fact, a master planning effort was launched in 2017, paused during Covid, and relaunched earlier this year following the May 2024 defeat of a ballot measure that would have built a multi-use stadium at the Fairgrounds.

In this program, we’ll welcome leaders from the county and the community to talk about this one-of-a-kind public asset, the ongoing master planning process, and what factors should be considered as we envision the next generation of the Fairgrounds.

Speakers:

Corey Buller serves as the Manager of the Lane Events Center and the Lane County Fair. A veteran employee with over 27 years of experience working for the Fair and Lane County, he expertly manages and facilitates the year-round operations of the 52-acre complex. When not on the job, Corey is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys golfing, fishing, and hunting with his wife, three kids, and friends. He was born and raised in Eugene and attended Churchill High School and Oregon State University.

Ted Coopman is a retired college professor (San Jose State University) and moved to Eugene with his spouse Stephanie and dog River in February 2016. He joined the Jefferson Westside Neighbors Board that April and has served as chair since 2018. Ted has led the Friends of Monroe Park lead for 9 years, and served on the Eugene Chamber of Commerce Business Leaders Task Force on Homelessness; the Lane Events Center Visioning Workgroup; and currently on the Board of Directors for Eugene Neighbors Inc.

Laurie Trieger was motivated to seek public office out of concern for the health and well-being of future generations. She is in her second term of office representing Lane County District 3 (South Eugene). She focuses on prevention and interconnection to address the local homelessness and housing crises, addiction treatment and behavioral healthcare needs, and building community resilience.

She serves as the board of commissioners’ liaison to the county’s Public Health Advisory Committee, The Human Services Commission, and The Fair Board. She also sits as a Governor’s appointee on Oregon’s Opioid Settlement Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Board. The Lane Events Center sits squarely in Commissioner Trieger’s district.

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems.

For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.