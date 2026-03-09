City Club of Eugene: Black History is American History

Program date: March 6, 2026

Air date: March 9, 2026

From the City Club of Eugene:

“The events which transpired 5,000 years ago, 5 years ago or 5 minutes ago, have determined what will happen 5 minutes from now, 5 years from now or 5,000 years from now. All history is a current event.” -John Henrik Clarke

On March 27, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order, “Restoring Truth in American History,” causing many revisions to programs associated with museums, monuments and libraries. For example, the Independence Hall exhibit about George Washington’s slave quarters was dismantled. A Justice Department attorney tried to defend the move, saying, “Ultimately, the government gets the right to choose the message it sends.” A senior U.S. District Judge responded, “You can’t erase history once you have learned it. It doesn’t work that way” and recently ordered that the exhibit be restored.

History serves as our teacher, taskmaster and toller, providing us lessons and chores, as well as warnings. If we pause to look back, we will find historical information that is invaluable to our understanding of the present, to our making good progress into the future.

Frederick Douglass stated, “We have to do with the past only as we can make it useful to the present and to the future.” American history as presented in the mainstream white culture and in many educational institutions created an often inaccurate and false image of America and Americans.

What is the impact on education, the US population, and, ultimately, on the truth, of the restrictions, revisions and omissions of our true history? We will explore the extent and ramifications of all of these issues with Dr. Johnny Lake, one of the preeminent scholars on race, culture, and ethnicity.

Speaker:

Dr. Johnny Lake is a consultant and trainer on community-building, equity, diversity, and leadership. He focuses on what young people need to participate fully in community life and what our education systems need to support them. His scholarship has centers on diversity, race, culture, and personal and organizational growth. He is a an internationally recognized writer and a storyteller who uses story to build relationships.

Dr. Lake consults with government, professional, and educational agencies and organizations. He is an administrator on special assignment with the Eugene 4J School District and an advocate for meeting the needs of at-risk youth. He provides teacher training institutes and student learning and leadership opportunities. He earned a BA in history at Willamette University and a PhD in educational leadership, policy, management, and organization from the University of Oregon. Dr. Lake is also a former chair of the State of Oregon Commission on Black Affairs.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, March 9 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.