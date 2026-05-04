City Club of Eugene: Law Day - Building Better Citizens

Program date: May 1, 2026

Air date: May 4, 2026

From the City Club of Eugene:

In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared May 1 to be Law Day in the United States. Since before that time, the first of May has been celebrated in parts of the world as May Day or International Workers Day: a day to remember the struggles of workers for better wages and working conditions, including the eight-hour workday. The official theme for Law Day 2026, set for May 1, is “The Rule of Law and the American Dream,” focusing on how a stable legal system underpins the freedoms and opportunities for people to pursue their goals in the U.S., with various legal organizations hosting contests and events around this theme.

A comprehensive study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation revealed that the nation’s civic knowledge is sadly deficient. Responses from 2,000 registered voters showed that Americans lack basic understanding of government. The survey found that more than 70 percent of Americans fail a basic civic literacy quiz on topics like the three branches of government, the number of Supreme Court justices, and other essential features of our democracy. Just half were able to name correctly the branch of government where bills become laws. While two-thirds of Americans say they studied civics in high school, just 25% say they are “very confident” they could explain how our system of government works.

Today’s speakers are trying in different ways to increase the understanding of our system and engage citizens more deeply and knowledgeably. This program will highlight some of their efforts.

Speakers:

Biographies are provided by the speaker and edited for length/proofreading.

Nikki Darling is the Southwest Oregon Regional Program Manager of the Civics Learning Project, a 40-year-old organization that connects the legal community, civic leaders, and educators in an effort to foster civic learning and democratic engagement in all ages. She has taught students and teachers all over the world since 2001. As a teacher educator for the International Debate Education Association, she worked to develop curriculum that highlighted public discourse and democratic values and facilitated teacher training in burgeoning democracies of Eastern Europe, Africa, and South America. While working domestically and abroad, she taught high school courses as well as coached debate teams that won state and national championships. Before moving back to Oregon in 2024, she spent seven years teaching at Graded American School in Sao Paulo, Brazil. She is a fifth-generation Oregonian and earned BA and MEd degrees at the University of Oregon.

Jenny Jonak is the founder and principal of Jonak Law Group, P.C. She has been practicing since 1997. She graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law and earned an undergraduate degree with high honors from the University of Virginia. She specializes in commercial and complex civil litigation and transactional matters, including intellectual property/technology, business law, and complex torts. She previously worked at Morgan Lewis (then McCutchen Doyle). While at Morgan Lewis, Jonak was on the firm’s Pro Bono Committee and received an award on behalf of the firm from the State of California. She has spent thousands of hours doing pro bono work, including prisoner’s rights and a class action for persons with physical and developmental disabilities.

Jonak currently serves on the boards of the Eugene 4J School District, the Asian American Council of Oregon, the Oregon Mozart Players; on the Steering Committee for the Lane County Campaign for Equal Justice (which fundraises for Legal Aid); and on the Friends of Family Farmer’s Legislative Committee and West Cascades Fiddle Camp and Workshops Committee. She has previously served on the leadership teams of other area nonprofits.

Hon. Martha L. Walters was Oregon’s first female Supreme Court Chief Justice. She was appointed to the Court by Governor Ted Kulongoski in 2006 after 30 years of private practice in Eugene. Some of her better-known cases involved representing small Oregon cities and their ratepayers in the bond default lawsuits brought against the Washington Public Power Supply System (WPPSS); former Oregon State University softball coach Vickie Dugan in her claim that she had been wrongly fired for advocating for Title IX compliance; and Oregon golfer Casey Martin in his quest for reasonable accommodation to enable him to play professional golf. Effective July 2018, Walters’s colleagues on the Oregon Supreme Court unanimously elected her as Chief Justice. In that role, she spearheaded the Oregon courts’ Strategic Campaign to improve services to Oregonians; engaged local circuit courts in department governance and decision-making; focused on behavioral health needs of people in Oregon’s courts; and implemented major legislation to reduce security release (bail). When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Walters led successful statewide efforts to keep the courts open and safe, coining her rallying cry, “Courts Can!”

She retired in December 2022. Most recently she has been serving, among other volunteer activities, as a board member for the Civics Learning Project, a nonprofit organization preparing youth to engage in democratic society.

Marshall “Marty” Wilde is a retired Air Force Colonel, decorated combat veteran, and Judge Advocate with 25 years of military legal service. He served three combat deployments, including as Chief of Rule of Law for the International Security Assistance Force in Kabul, where he worked directly with coalition commanders on governance and human rights frameworks. He also conducted human rights missions in Bosnia, the Republic of Georgia, and Estonia. A former Oregon State Representative, Wilde teaches Youth and Social Change at the University of Oregon School of Law, where his courses focus on empowering young people to engage law as a tool for justice. He holds a JD, an LLM., and a master’s degree in healthcare administration. Wilde currently practices veterans’ law as a civilian and serves as a claims attorney for the Camp Lejeune Claims Unit, Department of the Navy.

Elizabeth-Yvette Williams is a 17-year old-college student. I participated in mock trial for two years, during which time I won Outstanding Attorney, Most Valuable Participant, and a certificate of outstanding achievement. I participated in last year’s Senate Honorary Page program, and in B.I.G (Blacks in Government) where I was awarded the “Most Likely to be Future President” certificate. My family is heavily involved in the Black community, and I frequently attend and help throw cultural events. My primary areas of interest are history and law, and my goal is to become a federal judge.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, May 3, at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.



Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.