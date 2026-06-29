City Club of Eugene: The Emerald Ash Borer Cometh: Tree Health in a Changing Climate

Program date: June 26, 2026

Air date: June 29, 2026

From the City Club of Eugene:

Ash trees are abundant in the Willamette Valley and are endangered by one beetle, the highly destructive invasive Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) wood-boring beetle. The EAB kills nearly 100% of ash trees within 3-7 years of infestation as ash trees have little to no resistance against the Emerald Ash Borer.

The EAB was introduced to North America in the 1990s from SE Asia, Russia, and the Korean Peninsula. In 2002 the EAB was discovered in Michigan and since then has caused massive destruction in ash trees across our nation. The prognosis for the Pacific Northwest is dire.

Oregon has been preparing for many years for the arrival of the EAB. In 2022 the first Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in Forest Grove, OR.

How can we, as a community, best prepare for the oncoming EAB infestation? What does the future hold for our trees and our diverse ecosystem in the Willamette Valley?

Join City Club of Eugene as three certified arborists: Erik Burke, Director of Friends of Trees (Eugene/Springfield); Jeff Chandler, owner of Chandler’s Tree Service, LLC; and Alby Thoumsin of Sperry Tree Care discuss the present-day reality, probable future of our ash trees, and proactive measures we can take to remediate the loss we are facing.

Speakers:

Erik Burke grew up in Eugene and Springfield. He has volunteered locally since 1986 planting and caring for trees and natural areas. Erik has worked as an arborist since 2009 and directs the Eugene-Springfield office of Friends of Trees. Erik has a MA in Applied Anthropology from OSU. He is an ISA certified arborist, holds the ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification, and is a licensed landscape construction professional. Erik is building a small business growing and planting trees and plants from the California floristic province.

Jeff Chandler has been a certified arborist for 10 years and a Board Certified Master Arborist for two years with the Tree Risk Assessment Qualification as well as a pesticide applicator’s license. He started his career in arboriculture with the City of Eugene Parks and Opens Spaces Division for 8 years and started his own company, Chandler’s Tree Service, LLC five years ago. He offers consulting, pruning, small to medium removals and plant health care services.

Jeff has been treating birch trees and ash trees for the past 3 years as a preventative measure for Emerald Ash Borer and to prolong the lives of birch trees infested with Bronze Birch Borer. He believes having multiple tools to utilize and appropriate management options for tree owners will benefit the urban forest in which we live.

Jeff has lived in Eugene since 2003. He finished high school at Churchill High School and holds a degree in geography from the University of Oregon.

Born in East Belgium in 1963, Alby Thoumsin spent his childhood in Nature that led him to pursue a Forestry Technician degree in 1983. After performing all aspects of silviculture, from tree planting to logging, he owned a landscape installation company until 1992 when he moved to Oregon.

After 6 years working for three different landscape companies as a crew leader and becoming an ISA Certified Arborist in 1997, Alby joined Sperry Tree Care in March of 1999 where he still works as Sales, Registered Consulting Arborist and Qualified Tree Risk Assessor. His passion for trees has made him volunteer for 10 years with Friends Of Trees (when it was still Eugene Tree Foundation), planting and leading tree walks. He recently created the Elder Trees Forum meant to raise the awareness of the ecological, historical and cultural importance of veteran trees.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, June 29 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.