City Club of Eugene: Minor League Sports in the Community

Program date: July 10, 2026

Air date: July 13, 2026

From the City Club of Eugene:

All across America this summer, crowds will stretch and “root, root, root” for the home team, and not just for the National Pastime, but also (if they are lucky) for an expanded group of professional soccer leagues dotting our communities.

In this program, we’ll welcome two such clubs from our area – the Springfield Drifters Baseball Club, which has graced Hamlin Stadium since 2022, and Sporting Cascades Football Club (that’s soccer to the uninitiated), which will begin its inaugural season in 2027 at Civic Park in Eugene.

We’ll talk about the impact minor league sports have on the communities in which they operate – both the dollars and cents of economic impact, as well as what these teams mean to families looking for affordable fun and young people who get to interact with their heroes on the field/pitch.

Speakers:

Knight Jarecki is the Director of Communications for the Springfield Drifters Baseball Club. Jarecki joined the Springfield Drifters as an intern in 2022, just ahead of the team’s inaugural season. Since then, he has become the voice of the Drifters, shaping the club’s broadcasts and leading its media efforts. Ahead of the 2026 season, he transitioned into the role of Director of Communications, where he oversees broadcasting, livestream production, public relations and advertising.

Sporting Cascades FC president Dave Galas was the founder and managing director of Lane United FC, Eugene’s former USL League Two and W League soccer club. Leaning on his science and technology background, Dave is an avid problem solver with a passion for environmental and social betterment and community building. His community-focused vision led Lane United to the 2014 Rookie Franchise of the Year award, and he was also awarded the 2016 Executive of the Year award. Having lived within walking distance of Civic Park since 2000, Dave is now focused on reimagining the magic of south Eugene gamedays with the beautiful game. He serves on the Eugene Civic Alliance Board of Directors, the USL League Two Executive Committee, and was formerly on the Oregon Youth Soccer Association Board of Directors.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, July 13 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.