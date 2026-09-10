Eye 5
Saturdays 3:00-5:00pm
Eye 5 explores the cutting edge of popular and roots music. The discerning ear will recognize elements of the newest in Rock, Americana, and Alternative sounds interwoven into a rich tapestry -- perfectly suited to a Pacific Northwest Saturday afternoon. It's designed to appeal to a curious, intelligent mind, and a pair of open ears.
Eye 5 began airing on KLCC April 4, 2015.
Listen to episodes of Eye 5 on demand
Tiny Desk Concerts from NPR Music
Eye 5 Playlists
Headlines, news and reviews from NPR Music
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In two board resolutions made public Monday, the arts institution says it is in a dire financial and physical state — and that only President Trump can "rescue" it.
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Singer Masego's latest album, 'Fix Your Face,' is his first release since losing his home in 2025 due to a wildfire.
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The Canadian singer opened up her 16-show residency in Paris at the Plenitude Arena. The entire series is sold out.
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We look back on the life and music of one of the most beloved artists who's ever come through the Tiny Desk: Mac Miller. Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.
KLCC's own Sonic Titan David G. brings you THE SOUNDS on Thursday eKLeCtiC