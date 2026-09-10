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Eye 5
Saturdays 3:00-5:00pm
Hosted by Jason Brown

Eye 5 explores the cutting edge of popular and roots music. The discerning ear will recognize elements of the newest in Rock, Americana, and Alternative sounds interwoven into a rich tapestry -- perfectly suited to a Pacific Northwest Saturday afternoon.   It's designed to appeal to a curious, intelligent mind, and a pair of open ears.

Eye 5 began airing on KLCC April 4, 2015.

Listen to episodes of Eye 5 on demand

Tiny Desk Concerts from NPR Music

Eye 5 Playlists

Headlines, news and reviews from NPR Music

KLCC's own Sonic Titan David G. brings you THE SOUNDS on Thursday eKLeCtiC