Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
eye_5_logo.jpg
Eye 5

Eye 5 for October 1, 2022

Published October 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM PDT
A folk group in a radio studio.
Stable Diffusion

This week on the program: Canada has figured out how to determine what is the best music out there, so we’ll play some of it, we’ll get a bit jammy again with new music from Goose and as we like to do around here, we’ll be previewing some shows coming round.

Eye 5
Jason Brown
Jason Brown joined KLCC as Program Director on January 30, 2019. Most recently Brown was Operations Director at KRCU in Cape Girardeau MO, and host of the music show Left of the Dial.
