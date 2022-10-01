Eye 5 for October 1, 2022

This week on the program: Canada has figured out how to determine what is the best music out there, so we’ll play some of it, we’ll get a bit jammy again with new music from Goose and as we like to do around here, we’ll be previewing some shows coming round.
This week we’ve got new music from British synthpopers Hot Chip, we’ll hear some mischief of one kind and another from Hey, King!, and we’ll hear the latest from the lo-fi anti-folk musician Frankie Cosmos.
This week we're previewing the Sisters Folk Festival. You'll hear a big mix for big ears including The Milk Carton Kids, Le Vent Du Nord, Emily Scott Robinson, The Accidentals, Kristen Grainger & True North, Telmary y Habanasana, Sunny War, Rainbow Girls, David Wilcox and more.