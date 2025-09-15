Living Less Unsustainably: Plastics Recycling

Trying to recycle ALL the plastic we generate is not easy - ok it's almost impossible, but the Recycling Modernization Act that started being implemented in July, and several innovative start-up are making a dent, in the stream, and if you want to spend a little more, or make an occasional drop off, you can cut way back on the landfilled portion of your household trash.

First a reminder, the number in the chasing arrows symbol on your plastics tells you what the item is made of. It does not mean the item is recyclable. It often is not.

Your recycle bin can now take CLEAN bottles with lids, small scrap metal, and cardboard beverage containers in addition to all the regular items. You likely got their accepted items flyer in the mail, but if you accidentally recycled it, I've linked a copy and a great resource guide to KLCC.

Want more? Let's pay a little more.

Sanipac's recycle plus lets you add plastic bags and film, light bulbs, batteries, textiles, and styrofoam to a special container they provide and pick up.

Ridwell will pick up all of the above and with the right service, chip bags, granola bar wrappers and other items. Cost is about $15 a month.

Terracycle will take everything except radioactive waste - fees vary.

You can already drop off CLEAN film and plastic bags at Lowes, and many grocery stores. The same for many items at the Lane County Waste Management transfer stations around the area.

Nancy's yogurt and Toby's tofu take their clean containers and lids back at recycle round-ups listed on their Facebook page.

Buying bigger quantities produces less container waste to deal with, and the good quality containers are great for saving garden produce for this winter.

I'm John Fischer with Living Less Unsustainably.

