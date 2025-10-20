Living Less Unsustainably: Get ready for more rain, sustainably

I went to an interesting fashion show this summer. Most of the clothes were made of discarded umbrellas. They were being downcycled into fine fashion - not recycled into new umbrellas.

Steel and aluminum are 100 percent recyclable. Ninety percent of the steel in an automobile has been steel in another product before. Three quarters of the aluminum ever produced is still being used - often over and over again with great energy savings.

But let's get back to the down-cycled umbrellas. One billion umbrellas are thrown away each year, and only a few go anywhere but the landfill. The reason - cheap products turned inside out by the first strong gust of wind. As winter approaches, consider an umbrella that can stand up to the weather. A new design that lets the wind pass through is much more durable, and while it is more expensive than a use once and throw away umbrella, they will last, and be less expensive, and consume fewer resources in the long run.

Here's another pre winter waste reduction idea that is not easy to do anymore. Your windshield wipers are probably worn out after a long hot summer. Replacing the wiper arm and the rubber blades is the common fix now, but back when I was a boy, and even for much of my adult life, you could buy refills - just the rubber part that was worn out. A search of local auto parts retailers might find you a refill rather than a whole new blade assembly, but if you can't find the refill locally, you will be able to online. Replacing just the rubber section can be challenging, and the steel part of the wiper blade assembly can be recycled so make sure you fix the wipers so you can see where you're going before the rainy season really kicks into gear.

I'm John Fischer With Living Less Unsustainably.

