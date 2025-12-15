Living Less Unsustainably: Two Minutes

Hi All, Master recycler John Fischer here with KLCC's Living Less Unsustainably.

I really enjoy spending two minutes a month with you passing on ideas that can make our time on the planet less impactful on the planet. I usually have a little more to say than fits in my window, and the written report I post on the KLCC website is often a little more detailed than what you hear.

Today, I'll add back some ideas that didn't fit in my allotted time- there are a couple extra extras on the website today - brand names and the like.

The ToolBox Project may want your extra tools. Contact them via email to see if they are interested.

Most umbrellas have a metal frame that can be recycled at the transfer station after you throw away the shredded fabric. Recycling part of something is better than throwing it all away.

When it comes to fixing things, good glue, and the right glue for the job can make your fix last. Slow set epoxy, waterproof wood glue, and water activated urethane glue (I like JB Weld and Tightbond III. Read the directions on your Gorilla Glue - you need to dampen the pieces for best results) all have their applications.

One thing I particularly enjoy in retirement is gluing a broken item, and letting it dry or cure for at least 24 hours before using it again - don't be in a rush.

John Fischer / KLCC Keeping stuff you might need is great - but not stuff you don't need that somebody else could use. These burl slabs will be passed on to someone who can use them.

It is sad that container lids cannot be recycled curbside. But wishing they could be, or knowing they should be, won't change the contamination lids in the bin create for highly recyclable paper and cardboard. (Again, Nancy's Creamery accepts lids from their and Toby's products.) When in doubt, throw it out.

Keeping stuff you might need is great - but not stuff you don't need that somebody else could use. I gave away the extra bathroom tiles, now I am posting on Nextdoor the less than perfect burl slabs I was given ten years ago, and likely won't use in the next 10 - after my kids get first dibs.

'Tis the season to take home holiday party leftovers.

Finally to paraphrase Michael Pollan: "Eat unprocessed food, don't waste it, mostly plants."

I'm John Fischer with Living Less Unsustainably.