Ashland Theater Review: Jane Eyre

In all my years of reviewing plays presented at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, I never expected to see an adaptation of Jane Eyre at the Allen Elizabethan Theatre. I thought the intimate tale wouldn’t fill the big stage, but Elizabeth Williamson’s compelling adaptation of Charlotte Bronte’s novel plunges us into the heartfelt emotions of a poor orphan girl who finds love where she least expects it.

Jennie Greenberry’s portrayal of Jane clearly reveals her conflicts, desires and honesty. After the death of her parents, a hateful aunt sends her to an orphanage, where she learns enough to find work as a governess to the young ward of Mr. Rochester at his isolated country home. Luckily, the servants are friendly, and Rochester, well played by Armando McClain, is stern but kind, and a bit strange.

The play makes good use of Jane’s moral education. Today the novel is recognized as an early feminist manual aimed at teaching women how to stand up for equal rights. Surprisingly, as directed by Dawn Monique Williams, it contains far more humor than the gothic romance published in 1847. Dialogue, staging, gestures and timing unite to provide sophisticated amusement, as well as eerie thrills.

Most of the actors play multiple roles, and excel at transforming themselves into memorable characters. Caroline Shaffer is superb as the dear old housekeeper and the cruel aunt. Al Espinosa juggles three roles and Thilini Dissanayake plays Jane as a child plus Rochester’s ward Adele. A thoroughly entertaining evening.