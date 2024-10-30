KLCC Theater Review - The Last Yiddish Speaker

The Last Yiddish Speaker, now playing at Oregon Contemporary Theatre, offers a chilling version of the near future. This thoughtful new play by Deborah Zoe Laufer is reminiscent of dystopian works by Sinclair Lewis, George Orwell and Philip Roth.

As directed by Craig Willis, the tension is palpable, and the four characters, trapped in an oppressive system, are thoroughly real. Paul, a protective father well played by Paul

Rhoden, and his daughter Sarah, have recently moved from New York City to a small conservative town in upstate New York, hoping to conceal their Jewish identity. They’ve joined the local church and decorated their house with portraits of Jesus. Sarah is called Mary except when alone with her father.

Bob Williams / Oregon Contemporary Theatre Payton Rosen as Sarah (left) & Paul Rhoden as Paul (right) in The Last Yiddish Speaker.

Surprisingly, Sarah has a conservative Christian boyfriend from school named John, whose civic duty is to inspect the newcomers’ home every day.

Bob Williams / Oregon Contemporary Theatre Sam Hilbourne as John (left) & Payton Rosen as Sarah (right) in The Last Yiddish Speaker.

Bob Williams / Oregon Contemporary Theatre Rebecca L. Nachison as Chava in The Last Yiddish Speaker.

Late one night an ancient woman knocks on the door. She seems to speak only Yiddish,

but she has a note identifying her as their aunt Chava. They have no aunt and Paul insists that she must go. She’s a danger to them. But Sarah refuses to turn her out. Payton Rosen plays this smart high school senior with seething resentment for the new restrictions that prohibit women from attending college.

Sam Hilbourne plays her boyfriend John as a sweet boy so sheltered he doesn’t know he’s doing wrong. Rebecca Nachison is fascinating as Chava. She’s a quiet catalyst for the plot’s turns, and almost ghost-like.

This compelling production, timed to coordinate with the current presidential election, may keep you awake at night.