Arts & Culture
Cover art for KLCC's Theater Reviews program.
KLCC Theater Reviews

Ashland Theater Review - "The Merry Wives of Windsor"

By Dorothy Velasco
Published September 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM PDT
Daniel T. Parker, The Merry Wives of Windsor
Jenny Graham
Daniel T. Parker, The Merry Wives of Windsor

It’s believed that Queen Elizabeth pressured Shakespeare to write The Merry Wives of Windsor, featuring Sir John Falstaff, in just two weeks. It might be one of his silliest plays, but it’s funny enough to keep audiences laughing throughout 400 years.

The exuberant production now playing at the Allen Elizabethan Theatre might be described as Shakespeare on steroids. This lavish, high-energy show directed by Terri McMahon is set more or less in the present, but it’s a present filled with elation, trickery and dancing!

Some of the characters are having rollicking fun in spite of a bothersome Falstaff, embodied by Daniel Parker. Falstaff believes that Mrs. Page and Mrs. Ford, played by delightful Royer Bokus and Amy Kim Waschke, are both lusting after him. He’s broke; they have money to spare. Surely they’ll pay for his amorous services. Little does he know that he hasn’t got a chance against these clever, attractive middle class housewives.

When we’re not entangled in Falstaff’s goofy plots, we can check out the younger generation. Mr. and Mrs. Page are seeking a husband for their daughter Anne, played by Katie Anvil Rich. Of course she has her own ideas, but she poses suitors against each other, just for the fun of it.

Friendly Mr. Page, played by James Ryen, doesn’t agree with his wife’s choice of a husband for Anne, but she can handle her spouse. Mr. Ford, played by Jasen Wright, has some devious plans of his own.

It’s sometimes hard to remember who’s who in the large cast, especially when three of them are named Simple, Slender and Shallow. Blame Shakespeare for that!

KLCC Theater Reviews
Dorothy Velasco
Dorothy Velasco has reviewed productions at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for KLCC since 1985.
See stories by Dorothy Velasco
Related Content
  • Chris Butler as Shane.
    Arts & Culture
    Ashland Theater Review - "Shane"
    Dorothy Velasco
    Fans of Westerns have revered Shane, both the book by Jack Schaefer and the 1953 film, for generations. And now, new fans can enjoy a highly original stage adaptation by Karen Zacarias at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. KLCC's Dorothy Velasco has a review of the west coast premiere at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
  • Quixote Nuevo, cast ensemble
    Arts & Culture
    KLCC Theater Review - Quixote Nuevo
    Dorothy Velasco
    Although Quixote Nuevo, written by Octavio Solis, a playwright long affiliated with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, often seems too long and too jumbled, director Lisa Portes makes sure the surprises are impactful.