Arts & Culture
Viz City

Beyond First Friday: Discovering Wonder/Tender

By Sandy Brown Jensen
Published December 2, 2025 at 2:54 PM PST
Sandy Brown Jensen, "Fox Guides Her Soul," Multi-media image: Archival pigment inkjet print on LuminaFilm transparency, hand-gilded with 24K gold leaf. Framed.
The December 5th First Friday ArtWalk is packed with over a dozen openings and special events across downtown. To get a taste of everything from botanical sculptures to dynamic installations, check out the full listing and map at the Lane Arts Council website.

R.M. Salners, "Pansies," paper & watercolor at Bree's Way Gift Shop
I love the detail work this month, especially at Bree’s Way Gift Shop. Artist R. M. Salners creates lifelike botanical sculptures from paper and watercolor, including gorgeous, large pansies.

Cheryl Owen Wilson, "Bass in Red," at the New Zone Gallery
At The New Zone Gallery, be sure to look for Cheryl Owen Wilson’s piece, "Bass in Red. ”Imagine a spooky, black-and-white graveyard scene where the only source of light is a vibrant, cherry-red double bass. It’s a powerful example of how a single dramatic ‘pop of color’ can add focus and emotional intensity.

This will be the most festive First Friday of the year, but the really big attraction is this Saturday, December 6th, at The Oblivion Gallery. This gorgeous contemporary gallery—roughly at Roosevelt and Bertelsen in Eugene’s light industrial area—is hosting the collaborative show, Wonder/Tender.

Renee Mahni, "The Crossing"
The title perfectly captures the feeling: "Wonder/Tender"—one who tends to wonder, nurturing curiosity, awe, and reverence. It's about returning to the childlike self that guides us toward play and imagination.

Jud Turner, "Medusa Gorgon"
The show is a powerful collaboration featuring Jud Turner’s mixed media assemblages, Renee Mahni’s sculpture work, the spoken word poetry of Eugene Weekly’s "Best Poet" Jorah LaFleur, painter Shanna Trumbly, and my own 24K gold multi-media art.

Enjoy the spoken word poetry of Eugene Weekly’s "Best Poet" Jorah LaFleur, at the opening of Wonder/Tender Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2:00 pm at The Oblivion Gallery.
Shanna Trumbly, "Wonder-Tender," 36" x 60" acrylic on canvas 2025
Shanna Trumbly’s monumental painting, “Wonder-Tender,” sets the mood. It features a serene young girl riding an ethereal, spotted blue jaguar through an otherworldly landscape alive with butterflies and luminous starlight.

The gallery is open all day Saturday from 11 to 6, but we want to see you for the artists' presentation at 2:00 PM! Come experience the gold and the wonder.

Viz City
Sandy Brown Jensen
Sandy Brown Jensen has an MFA in Poetry and is a retired writing instructor from Lane Community College. She is an artist and a photographer with a lifetime interest in looking at and talking about art. Sandy hosts KLCC's long-running arts review program Viz City.
