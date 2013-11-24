Tough Day For Ducks, Beavers

It wasn't the most stellar day for Oregon football.

The fifth-ranked University of Oregon Ducks didn't help their chances for a fourth year of B-C-S bowls. The Ducks were routed by the University of Arizona Wildcats 42 to 16, Saturday, in Tucson. The Wildcats took advantage of numerous Oregon miscues including three turnovers.

Things didn't go much better for Oregon State. The University of Washington Huskies defeated the Beavs 69 to 27 Saturday night in Corvallis. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak over the Huskies at Reser Stadium.

The Ducks and Beavers face off in the 117th annual Civil War game this Friday at Autzen Stadium.

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