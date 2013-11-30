Ducks Hold Off Beavers In Classic Civil War Game

Not everyone in Eugene, was shopping on Black Friday. Tens of thousands of fans filled Autzen Stadium for the 117th annual ‘Civil War’ game between the University of Oregon Ducks, and Oregon State Beavers. And the classic rivalry didn’t disappoint.

The schools were knotted at 17 during halftime, but quarterback Marcus Mariota threw a touchdown pass with 29 seconds left in the 4th quarter to give the Ducks a 36 to 35 win. The Civil War game between the two schools is one of the oldest in college football, and fans bring their history with them. Just ask Duck fan Gody Dials. He’s made the last 15 games in a row.

Dials- “You know I don’t even know what the number would be altogether. It goes back 33 years, my first game (was) in Reeser as a Beaver.”

Dials actually switched sides and became a Duck because of a bet when he was younger.

Dials- “As luck would have it, the Ducks won. So I’ve been a Duck now for 23 years. It was a great bet, as far as I’m concerned. I’m not sure if I won or lost at the time.”

copyright, 2013 KLCC