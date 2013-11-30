Oregon's 'Civil War' Game Has A History Of Wagers

The University of Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers have played each other since 1894. And along the way, friends, family and co-workers have been known to place wagers on the rivalry. KLCC's Desmond O'Boyle attended the game and asked fans from both schools about their most memorable civil war betting experience.

This year's game was a nail-bitter. Tied at halftime at 17, the Ducks pulled ahead of the Beavers with 29 seconds left in the 4th quarter with a touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota. The 36 to 35 victory was the sixth in a row for the Ducks in the series.

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