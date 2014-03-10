The Oregon State women’s basketball team made it to final of the PAC-12 tournament this weekend, only to fall short against the USC Trojans on Sunday.

Oregon State was within five points with less than a minute to go, but ended up losing 71-62.

The Beavers went into the tournament a number 3 seed, having won their final nine regular-season games. But USC was even hotter in the tournament. They defeated Stanford, one of the best teams in the country, in the semifinals.

The good news for the Beavers is that their late-season preformance may just earn them a spot in the NCAA tournament. If so, it would be the first time since 1996 the OSU women made it to the Big Dance.